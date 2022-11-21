Shy Wolf 2023 Calendar is Now On Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center is proud to announce that the 2023 Shy Wolf Calendar is now open for pre-orders. Priced at $20, the calendar features photos of Shy Wolf’s beloved resident wolves, wolfdogs, foxes, cougars and more. Friends and fans can celebrate their favorite animals’ birthdays, learn some fun facts about our resident animals, and celebrate pet-related holidays throughout the year. Calendars can be ordered online through https://bit.ly/2023SWSCalendar.
Proceeds from the sale will support Shy Wolf Sanctuary’s mission of healing hearts and minds through rescue, sanctuary, and education. Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center was founded in 1993. Incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in January 2001, Shy Wolf strives to educate people about captive-bred exotic animal rescue while helping animals in need. Many of the animals they have rescued have been abandoned, neglected, and abused. They have stories to share of survival, thriving, learning to trust again, and the healing power of unconditional love.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary provides a permanent home to over 60 exotic residents and sometimes as many as 70 animals. The wolves and other resident animals are housed on a 2.5-acre property in Naples (FL) and are supported by over 80 active volunteers. Captive-bred exotic animals such as wolfdogs are generally considered unadoptable by domestic animal services and have nowhere else to go. Shy Wolf Sanctuary is literally their last hope.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary has rescued over 1300 animals and provided valuable educational experiences to tens of thousands of human visitors from around the world. For more information, visit www.ShyWolfSanctuary.org.
Cyndee Woolley
Proceeds from the sale will support Shy Wolf Sanctuary’s mission of healing hearts and minds through rescue, sanctuary, and education. Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center was founded in 1993. Incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in January 2001, Shy Wolf strives to educate people about captive-bred exotic animal rescue while helping animals in need. Many of the animals they have rescued have been abandoned, neglected, and abused. They have stories to share of survival, thriving, learning to trust again, and the healing power of unconditional love.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary provides a permanent home to over 60 exotic residents and sometimes as many as 70 animals. The wolves and other resident animals are housed on a 2.5-acre property in Naples (FL) and are supported by over 80 active volunteers. Captive-bred exotic animals such as wolfdogs are generally considered unadoptable by domestic animal services and have nowhere else to go. Shy Wolf Sanctuary is literally their last hope.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary has rescued over 1300 animals and provided valuable educational experiences to tens of thousands of human visitors from around the world. For more information, visit www.ShyWolfSanctuary.org.
Cyndee Woolley
C2 Communications
+1 239-571-3174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn