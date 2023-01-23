Submit Release
Middle Atlantic Launches Uninterruptible Power Supply Runtime Calculator

This calculator aims to help users choose the appropriate size UPS based on their specific system.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Atlantic, a professional provider of innovative AV power products, racks, enclosures, AV furniture, and more, is pleased to announce their brand new Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Runtime Calculator. In the event of a power loss or anomaly that can potentially damage equipment or take down a system, having an appropriately-sized UPS is extremely vital. The right size UPS can both ensure a user has enough battery runtime to accommodate the load of the essential equipment for a particular amount of time and that absolutely no money is wasted paying for a UPS that is entirely too large.

Middle Atlantic’s calculator is intuitive, user-friendly, and can be downloaded directly from their website. This calculator was specifically designed for users who need assistance finding the right UPS for their system. This calculator can also be utilized as a trusty reference document that can be reused multiple times during a user’s system design process.

The leading AV solutions company also provides a comprehensive step-by-step instructional guide to guarantee the user experience with the Uninterruptible Power Supply Runtime Calculator is foolproof. As Middle Atlantic strives to only deliver consistent, clean power to a user’s sensitive equipment, this handy resource was developed specifically with their customers in mind. They encourage users to take advantage of the UPS Calculator and contact their customer support team if they need any additional assistance.

About the Company:
Middle Atlantic is a brand of Legrand | AV, an AV company that offers extraordinary AV experiences through innovative solutions and exceptional service. As a leader and partner in the AV industry, Legrand | AV’s brands aspire to connect people through technology in education, corporate, house of worship, government, and more. They are committed to a culture of sustainability both globally and locally. Middle Atlantic specializes and offers only the best in racks and enclosures, AV furniture, power distribution, thermal management, cable management, and accessories.

