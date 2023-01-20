Gravity appoints MAC Group as their U.S. Sales, Marketing and Distribution partner
Gravity, a renowned creator of hand-painted backdrops has appointed MAC Group as their distributor for business in the United States.
What intrigued me at first was the masterful quality of their products that were selling well across Europe but were not well known in the USA. This is our (MAC Group's) sweet spot.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravity crafts each of their canvases, not as backdrops, but rather as works of art that will be used to create even more unique works of art. Now in their 10th year, Gravity Backdrops have become some of the most coveted in the world.
— Jan Lederman | Mac Group President
Every Gravity backdrop is created using multiple layers and colors of acrylic paint, applied to high-grade 450gr Italian Duck Canvas with a variety of brushes, mops, sponges, rags, and other tools to create a rich, luminous, complex, layered artwork which interacts with a Creator's lighting to create a uniquely distinctive and dramatic image.
Ask any experienced photographer, and they will tell you there is nothing quite like a hand-painted backdrop.
MAC Group will be offering two collections of Gravity backdrops:
Classic - Gravity Classic Backdrops are meticulous, hand-painted interpretations of Classic studio backdrops produced in small batches by our artisans. MAC Group will keep these consistently in stock for those studios requiring a matching set of different-sized backdrops or for multiple locations.
Limited Edition - Gravity Limited Edition Backdrops are truly special, one-of-a-kind hand-painted masterworks, allowing the artist to be their most expressive. These backdrops represent the pinnacle of the backdrop artists art and craft.
Gravity Hand-Painted Backdrops come in 8 sizes from XS (3.9' x7.8') to XXXL (8.9' x19.7'), 4 levels of textures, and many color families.
Now Shipping from New York.
Overnight Delivery Available.
The fact that Gravity fans in the United States had to wait for delivery from Europe has now been solved. MAC Group will maintain a constant inventory in their New York-based warehouses for immediate shipping, including overnight delivery for an additional charge when needed.
Gravity "Showrooms"
MAC Group will establish Gravity Showrooms at select Dealers nationwide who will have custom oversized swatch books and will be stocking a large collection of Classic Backdrops and select Limited Edition Collection backdrops.
"Gravity Backdrops help to give my studio work depth, texture and an added level of visual interest to help elevate my work. Hand painted textured canvases are associated with a level of elegance and refinement that my portrait clients crave!"
- LINDSAY ADLER
"When you're looking to elevate your work in the studio, adding a painted canvas backdrop will have a huge impact on the final result. I bought my first Gravity Backdrop in 2015 and now I have 9. It's like having a whole symphony of instruments I can chose from to create a painterly portrait and all I need to add is a large softbox to create a beautiful image."
- JOHN GRESS
MAC Group & Gravity
"I was first introduced to Gravity and their founder Mimi, 5 years ago. They were a smaller company but had a loyal following of passionate and incredibly talented photographers. What intrigued me at first was the masterful quality of their products that were selling well across Europe but were not well known in the USA. This is our (MAC Group's) sweet spot. When our Teams were introduced, they hit it off instantly, and now after months of planning are beyond excited for the opportunity to launch and help grow the Gravity brand. This is gonna be fun."
- JAN LEDERMAN | MAC GROUP PRESIDENT
For more details on this and future Gravity product news, please contact Blake Griffin, Gravity Brand Marketing Manager at BlakeG@macgroupus.com.
Dealers interested in participating in the Gravity Showroom program should contact Dan Cuny, MAC Group Sales VP at DanCuny@macgroupus.com.
GRAVITY BACKDROPS
10 years ago, Miodrag (Mimi) Stojanovic, a passionate photographer needed a backdrop for a series he was creating featuring coal miners. His search led him to a well-known name in the backdrop world and Mimi was shocked that a large backdrop cost €4000 to buy and €400 to rent it. He decided to make his own high-quality backdrops and sell them for the same price of this other company's rentals. Mission accomplished. Today, Gravity has the largest selection of high-quality, hand-painted, ready to ship backdrops in the world.
MAC GROUP
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com.
