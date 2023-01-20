Woodside Credit Prepares for Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction in January
EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale scheduled for January 21st to the 29th has Woodside Credit preparing already. The auto loan company has worked closely with Barrett-Jackson auctions for nearly two decades. With a variety of intriguing vehicles scheduled to be at the 2023 Scottsdale auction, the days will be filled with enthusiats.
Expectations are high, as Barrett-Jackson has become the go-to lifestyle event for car enthusiasts traveling in from around the globe. The headline auction features one of the best dockets ever from the company.
Each day will have a theme during the event. Things kick off with Family Day on the first day, followed by a Future Collector Car Show on day two. As the event progresses, it will focus more and more on the auction, as well as some of the headliner cars already catching attention.
One of the more hyped cars scheduled for the Scottsdale auction is a turbine-powered 1989 Batmobile recreation. It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles in movie history and is known as the world's only turbine-power Batmobile. With a top speed of 185 MPH, the Batmobile was custom-built to mimic the exact specifications from the movie.
Additional TV tribute vehicles appearing in Scottsdale include a Ford Galaxie re-creation from the Fast Five movie and a 1930 Pontiac “Munster Koach” that people will recognize from The Munsters. These unique vehicles often attract others to make an appearance, and the size of the Scottsdale Auction will generate plenty of excitement.
Besides the Hollywood and TV tribute cars, there will be a wide variety of vehicles that will be at various price points for bidders to bid on. Those attending, whether in person or online, will be able to find a car that fits them.
General admission and VIP options are available when purchasing a ticket to the auction. Barrett-Jackson offers ticket discounts for children, students, seniors, and first responders. To learn more about the 2023 Scottsdale Auction or to register to bid, visit Barrett-Jackson.com. Those planning to bid can also work with Woodside Credit beforehand by visiting woodsidecredit.com.
Woodside Credit is a loan company that provides classic car financing and exotic car financing. They are based in California and work with those bidding for vehicles through Barrett-Jackson auctions. They pride themselves on fast and professional service when customers need it most. Before and during the auction, people can get approved, so they can be ready to go and avoid hiccups or potential issues as they bid.
