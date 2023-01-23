MEDEXPRIM PARTNERS WITH CONTEXTFLOW TO INDICATE TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS & PREDICT DISEASE PROGRESSION IN NSCLC
The partnership is designed to improve observation of non-small cell lung cancer.
With this partnership with Medexprim, we are happy to contribute to the faster curation of large imaging data sets and help speed up the realization of new innovations in the market.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medexprim, the European leader in multiomic real-world datasets for clinical research, is pleased to announce its partnership with contextflow, the Viennese-based medical device manufacturer known for its innovative computer-aided detection software for chest CT.
— contextflow Chief Commercial Officer Marcel Wassink
The Medexprim Suite™ extracts, aggregates, curates, enriches, and deidentifies imaging and clinical data to create regulatory-grade, multicentric, multiomic datasets for clinical research projects. The company provides its GDPR-compliant solution to a network of European university hospitals and cancer centres. Founded in 2016, contextflow offers comprehensive computer-aided detection support for ILD, COPD and lung cancer. Its core product, ADVANCE Chest CT, detects, quantifies, and visualises lung nodules and critical lung disease patterns.
In 2023 Medexprim will produce a European highly curated dataset of 3000 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases with aggregated diagnostic and follow-up images contextualised with clinical data. contextflow ADVANCE Chest CT fully integrates into Medexprim Suite™ and is able to analyze this longitudinal collection of CT scans, automatically label these images and indicate treatment efficacy by measuring disease progression over time.
The partnership will enable both the retrospective analysis of a patient images along with their profiles, treatment history, and treatment response. Future training of the model will allow for better diagnosis and prognosis.
Regarding the partnership, Romain Cazavan, CEO of Medexprim, says: “contextflow can be used in daily routine care to detect and measure lung nodules and many more patterns, but it also can be used longitudinally to better understand the progression of the disease compared to treatment. In the future, we would like to be able to predict potential disease regression and offer proactive advice for adapting treatment. Patient timeline is key, and our mutual expertise acts as a wonderful sandbox to streamline routine care.”
Marcel Wassink, CCO at contextflow, continues: “Innovation in medical diagnosis and care is often difficult and slow partly due to the lack of curated data. With this partnership with Medexprim, we are happy to contribute to the faster curation of large imaging data sets and help speed up the realization of new innovations in the market.”
About Medexprim
Real-World Evidence for Better Care
Medexprim is the European leader in secure imaging and clinical data extraction to accelerate medical research. As a real-world data specialist, Medexprim builds bridges between European academic hospitals, and pharmaceutical, AI and medical device companies. In compliance with the GDPR, Medexprim helps hospitals boost their clinical research strategy and valorize their data through a suite of software and services designed with and for clinicians. Medexprim provides its partners with secure access to complex, regulatory-grade, multiomics and multicentric datasets to serve oncology, cardiology, and neurology, and help solve the "one patient, one disease, one treatment" equation to accelerate personalized medicine.
Press contact: Anne-Sophie Labeta - aslabeta@medexprim.com
About contexflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW) and European research project KHRESMOI, supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU). Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company has received numerous awards; most recently, contextflow was chosen for the GE Healthcare Canada Accelerator. Its computer-aided detection software ADVANCE Chest CT is CE Marked and available for clinical use within Europe under the new MDR. Visit contextflow.com for more information.
Press contact: Julie Sufana - julie@contextflow.com
Julie Sufana
contextflow GmbH
+43 6769201032
email us here
