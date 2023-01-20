Submit Release
Fortune Tires debuts new US dealer website, providing enhanced resources and tools

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Tires is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.fortunetireusa.com, for North American dealers and drivers. Since entering the North American market only three years ago, Fortune Tires has provided high-quality PLT (Passenger and Light Truck), TBR (Truck and Bus Radial), and STR (Special Trailer) tires to drivers across the continent.

The new website showcases Fortune Tires' commitment to quality and safety. The sleek design and easy-to-navigate layout make it easy for dealers to learn more about the company's products and find the right tire for their customers. In addition, the website includes a tire registration link, allowing consumers to register their tires in the event a recall should be necessary.

Current Fortune dealers will find the website a valuable tool, with access to a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials. For anyone interested in becoming a Fortune Tires dealer, there is a link to submit a request and be contacted with additional information.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide an even better experience for our customers and dealers," said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing/Product Development of Fortune Tires. "Our website is an important extension of our brand, and we are confident it will be a valuable resource for drivers and dealers alike."

Fortune Tires is committed to ongoing research and development, ensuring its products are always at the forefront of technology and performance. The company's advanced tire design and manufacturing processes have earned it a reputation for producing high-quality, reliable tires that drivers can trust.

"At Fortune Tires, we are constantly striving to improve and evolve, and our new website is just one way that we are doing so," said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Fortune Tires. "We are confident that it will be a valuable resource for drivers and dealers looking for reliable, high-quality tires, and we look forward to serving the North American market for years to come."

Dealers can visit the new Fortune Tires website today to learn more about the company's products and find the perfect tire for their needs. With Fortune Tires, our customers can Drive Forward with confidence, knowing they have a tire partner committed to quality and safety.

Fortune Tires is one of four brands manufactured by Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company, founded in 1976. With our ever-improving technologies, Fortune Tires is devoted in all we do to pushing the standards of tire solutions that make every journey matter. The company’s North American headquarters is in Los Angeles, California.

