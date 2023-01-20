Reverse Logistics Group Adding Weekdays and Sundays to Lineup of Free Electronics Recycling Events in 2023
More opportunities to safely and responsibly recycle outdated electronics to be available throughout all Wards
We are powered up to provide the District with a safe and easy process for recycling unwanted electronics in a timely and convenient manner with events on more days and varying times in 2023.”DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech will hold 32 free consumer electronics recycling events with more schedule flexibility in 2023 throughout each of the District’s 8 Wards. In an effort to encourage participation, several Sundays and Thursdays have been added to the event lineup. All events are open to District residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations.
Collection vehicles will be stationed near a range of easily accessible community locations including District parks, community and recreation centers, and local Farmers Markets. Residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are encouraged to drop off any of the listed acceptable items in as-is condition for free and safe handling by an e-Stewards certified electronics recycler.
Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more. Please note, we cannot collect any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A complete list of acceptable items, full calendar of collection event dates, and locations can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.
The first event of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 28th from 10 am to 2 pm at the corner of Georgia Ave NW & Howard Pl NW (near Banneker Community Center). The event will be held rain or shine. Be sure to check our website, www.rev-log.com/DCecycling, for any event updates closer to each event.
From start to finish, the drop-off process for participants takes less than 5 minutes.
RLG Group CEO, Patrick Wiedemann is optimistic that the variation in event days and times in 2023, the fourth year RLG has been coordinating events with the District’s Department of Energy and Environment, will encourage more participation by all. “We are powered up to provide the District with a safe and easy process for recycling unwanted electronics in a timely and convenient manner with events throughout all Wards, on more days and varying times in 2023.”
RLG and its electronics partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.
About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group is a global 4PL service provider specializing in the development, operation, and regulatory compliance of tailored end-to-end solutions for all aspects of product take-back and returns management. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us.
For questions or additional information contact info@rev-log.com/us.
