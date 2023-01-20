Submit Release
Tenn. National Guard Firing Ceremonial Cannons During Governor Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Fires Squadron will perform a 19-gun salute from the State Capitol grounds, in Nashville, during the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, at approximately noon.

The 20-Soldier team of Tennessee National Guardsmen from Winchester, Sparta, and Lewisburg will discharge ceremonial blank rounds, in series, from three 75mm M116 Howitzers. Each gun will fire independently and there will be a 3-5 second pause between each round discharged. Citizens near the Capitol should expect to hear a loud report during each cannon volley. The 19-gun salute presents no danger to the public.

A 19-gun salute is performed to honor dignitaries such as vice-presidents, state governors, chief justices, and military chiefs, of staff and five-star generals. 

WHO: Tennessee Army National Guard

WHAT: 19-gun salute w/75mm Howitzers (ceremonial blank rounds)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, during the inauguration ceremony of Governor Bill Lee

WHERE: State Capitol, 600 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243

Ceremony details are subject to change

