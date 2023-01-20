Tenn. National Guard flying over Nashville for Governor Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are scheduled to fly over downtown Nashville as part of the official inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21.



Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, headquartered in Nashville, are scheduled to fly over the Tennessee State Capitol building at approximately noon during the ceremony.

In preparation for the event, one Blackhawk helicopter will also perform practice flights over Nashville on Friday, Jan. 20, between 1 and 2 pm.

*****

WHO: Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

WHAT: Flyover of downtown Nashville and the Tennessee State Capitol for the inauguration of

Governor Bill Lee

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, between 1 and 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately noon

WHERE: Around downtown Nashville and the State Capitol

Ceremony details are subject to change