Missouri Master Naturalists invite the public to join them this spring

CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Master Naturalists, through the sponsorship of the University of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), invite participants ages 18 and older to join the Missouri Master Naturalists for spring training sessions in Camden County.

Participants will receive 13 natural resource-based training sessions from natural resource experts on topics including but not limited to:

The Role of Naturalists

Ecological concepts

Soils and geology

Forest ecology

Wildlife management

Aquatic ecology

Grasslands and prairies

Birds, insects, and mammals

Missouri’s wildflowers and native plants

Caves and karsts

During and after the trainings, participants will have the opportunity to assist with conservation service projects in their local areas.

An orientation session will be held Jan. 31 at MDC’s Camdenton office from 6-8 p.m. All regular meetings after that will occur on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. from Feb. through May. Registration for these classes is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4f6. There will be a fee of $110 to register for these classes.

MDC’s Camdenton office is located at 783 Thunder Mountain Road in Camdenton.