The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area December 2022 Employment Data

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami metro area led the metro areas in job gains in four major Industries over-the-year. In Trade, transportation and utilities, increasing by 19,300 jobs; education and health services, increasing by 15,600 jobs; manufacturing, increasing by 4,300 jobs; and financial activities, increasing by 4,200 jobs.

The Miami area gained the second-highest number of private sector jobs over the year in December 2022, up 5.8 percent with an increase of 62,900 jobs. The Miami area labor force increased by 23,648 over the year, a 1.8 percent increase. The Miami area unemployment rate dropped to 1.4 percent in December 2022, down 1.6 percentage points over the year.

December 2022 marks the second month in 2022 that Florida reached a 2.5 percent unemployment rate, a historic low last reached in 2006. Florida’s private sector employment increased by 425,800 jobs over the year in December 2022 (+5.3 percent), two full percentage points faster than the national over-the-year growth rate of 3.3 percent. In December 2022, Florida’s private sector employment increased by 18,000 over the month (+0.2 percentage point). Florida’s labor force grew by 3.5 percent over the year in December 2022, faster than the national growth rate of 1.6 percent over the same time period.

Florida’s population increased to 22.2 million in 2022, maintaining the state’s status as the third largest in the nation behind California and Texas. Idaho had the second highest growth rate among all states at +1.8 percent followed by South Carolina (+1.7%) and Texas (+1.6%). New York, California, and Illinois are among states that experienced negative growth in 2022, with growth rates of -0.9%, -0.3%, and -0.8%, respectively.

Data in the month of December continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 442,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

