Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,789 in the last 365 days.

Region 7 Parish Health Unit to reopen in temporary location due to flooding

The Office of Public Health's (OPH) Springhill Parish Health Unit (PHU) in Webster Parish has closed due to flooding. A temporary PHU with limited services will operate from the Minden Health Unit, which is under renovation, until further notice.

 

During this time, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services will be available only by drive-thru at the back of the Minden Health Unit by the LSU AgCenter-Extension Services entrance. All other services can be obtained by calling neighboring parishes for appointments.  

 

The Minden Health Unit is located at 1200 Homer Road. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday starting January 3.

 

Springhill Health Unit will remain closed while repairs are made.

You just read:

Region 7 Parish Health Unit to reopen in temporary location due to flooding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.