An Eccentric Mix Of Hip-Hop Music That Makes The Audience Dance And Sway: Foreign Izzy Releases A Hit New Single

“Glock On Me” is a hit new musical masterpiece premised on the artist’s own struggles in life and his eventual triumph over those struggles.

WELCH, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreign Izzy also known as Israel Harris is an exciting new up-and-coming artist who produces music that is deeply related to his own lived experience. The young star realizes the power of music as a vessel for communication in times when there remains difficulty in communicating the depth of the issues in one’s life. It is this music that connects people across the world making them join together in hopes to overcome the common afflictions that plague them.Apart from the popular newest hit “ Glock On Me ” the artist has released several other interesting new singles including “Talk My Talk”, “What It Is”, and “I Don’t Know Why” all of which premise on separate subject matters close to the singer’s own life. These singles display the raw and emotional state of the artist through a specific mix of eccentric tunes. This is because Harris’s brilliant voice crooning over catchy tunes provides fans with upbeat melodies that color their life in more ways than one. This music transports listeners far away from their current problems; a one stop-escape for all those that want some respite. This dutiful commitment to the musical craft has helped cement Foreign Izzy as a musical star to contend with.The rising musician’s most prominent musical influences include musical giants such as Gucci Mane, Sauce Walka, and Lil Wayne each of which uniquely relates to Foreign Izzy. Each of these individual singers is known for breaking barriers and cementing their presence despite all odds, a worthy goal that Harris himself ascribes to. More so, the musical inspirations helped Harris realize the multidimensional role that music can play for all budding artists simply trying to make it out from the mess that they find themselves in.Discover the inspiring artist’s lyrical masterpieces on her YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes on this line https://music.apple.com/us/album/glock-on-me/1662151632?i=1662151633 . Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email bigbandgangmusic7@gmail.com.###ABOUTIsrael Harris was born on June 11th, 1998 in West Virginia. The young star has been involved in the production of music since the tender age of seven, knowing since a very young age that music is his true calling. Whenever the young star played football everyone called him Izzy which inspired his stage name in the music world.Foreign Izzy has two simple goals: to promote his brand Big Band Gang LLC and to put West Virginia on the map. The latter points to the eccentric star’s deep affection towards his own home- a home that is capable of great things when given the chance much like the star himself. Tune into Haris’s new single to get a taste of his musical brilliance which will only keep you pining for more!LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/foreignizzymusic?mibextid=LQQJ4d Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realforeignizzy/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/realforeignizzy YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ForeignIzzy Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5PWz9V4AVbbmwxj91vNzG9?si=frVJFhFuREKXBlWTuNpghA SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/4AtyySSDqeg74KBo7 LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/Foreign+Izzy

