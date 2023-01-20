Deep Ellum Art Co. Now Provides a Fully-Equipped Venue for Corporate Events & Parties
Texas-based Deep Ellum Art Co. now offers a fully-equipped venue for companies looking to host a stress-free, extravagant, and enjoyable event.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co., a Texas-based service providing spaces for artists to showcase their art and talent in performing arts, now offers a fully-equipped venue for businesses to organize private events and parties. It is an excellent service for companies looking for a stress-free way to host a stress-free, extravagant, and enjoyable event. Those looking for a corporate event venue in Dallas can check out Deep Ellum Art Co.
Hosting a corporate event or party comes with huge responsibilities and stress; finding the perfect venue is even more challenging. Deep Ellum Art Co. provides solutions to this problem by offering a fully-equipped space for individuals and businesses to organize private events, parties, weddings, and more. Its advanced in-house production-equipped venue in Deep Ellum has various amenities and production services designed to add value to an event and make it a success.
Choosing Deep Ellum Art Co's venue comes with Professional and Friendly World Toured Audio/Video/Lighting Engineers, a Production Team, Experienced and Courteous Bartenders and Waitstaff, Inside & Outside Wheelchair Accessible Restrooms, 5,000 Inside + 15,000 Outside Square Feet, Catering Procurement, Chair Rental, High-Speed Fiber-Based Internet and WiFi, Presentation Design Services, Multi-camera Streaming & Recording Video Systems, and Pre/Post Event Production and Management among others.
"Our fully-equipped venue is perfect for making your corporate party or event successful. Feel free to connect with us if you have an occasion coming and are looking for the best corporate event venue in Dallas," the company's rep stated.
"We also have a team of professionals who will guide you throughout the process to ensure a smooth, stress-free, and wonderful occasion," the rep added in a statement.
Deep Ellum Art Co was founded by John and Kari LaRue. The place is dedicated to the Creative and Native. Through Deep Ellum Art Co, the LaRues desire to preserve the artistic vibe that makes Deep Ellum special. The company does so by bringing the creative community together in remarkable ways.
Besides offering an excellent venue for events, Deep Ellum Art Co. has a street art gallery that allows the company to feature dozens of artists, murals, local wildlife, food trucks, and yard games for kids of all ages.
About Deep Ellum Art Co. -
Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based service offering a space for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews. It also showcases and promotes local artists and art from the community. Businesses looking to host corporate events in Dallas can check out Deep Ellum Art Co's venue.
