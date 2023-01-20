Elite Capital & Co. Limited Was Recognized With The “Outstanding Organization Award” At The Money 2.0 Conference
DUBAI, UAE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money 2.0 Conference - Elite Capital & Co. Limited was felicitated with the “Outstanding Organization Award” at the Money 2.0 Conference for its exceptional contributions to the global financial sector. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, accepted the award before established industry professionals at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, UAE, on December 16–18, 2022.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including management, consultancy, and funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects. It offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations, and governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Under the Government Future Financing 2030 Program, Elite Capital & Co. Limited along with its governmental portfolios, sign agreements with the respective government to support the country’s national projects by providing 80% of the financing needs of those national projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia to bid for the 20% remaining funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.
Considering the company’s tremendous contribution to the finance and insurance sector, Money 2.0 Conference awarded it with this international honor.
The Money 2.0 Conference is a three-day international event that attracts revolutionary leaders, managing partners, CXOs, financial advisors, real estate financers, and investors on a common platform. In its Winter Edition, people witnessed highly engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, networking events, and exhibit booths presenting global innovations in the finance sector. To learn more about its upcoming editions, please visit money2conf.com
Source of the Original Article:
https://medium.com/@Money_2.0_Dubai/elite-capital-and-co-42ed6000aa8b
Contact Details:
Bhawna Banga
+1 (323) 536–8480
pr@money2conf.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Elite Capital & Co. Limited Was Recognized With The “Outstanding Organization Award” At The Money 2.0 Conference’s Winter Edition Dubai, 2022