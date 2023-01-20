Elite Capital & Co. Limited Was Recognized With The “Outstanding Organization Award” At The Money 2.0 Conference

DUBAI, UAE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money 2.0 Conference - Elite Capital & Co. Limited was felicitated with the “Outstanding Organization Award” at the Money 2.0 Conference for its exceptional contributions to the global financial sector. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, accepted the award before established industry professionals at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, UAE, on December 16–18, 2022.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including management, consultancy, and funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects. It offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations, and governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Under the Government Future Financing 2030 Program, Elite Capital & Co. Limited along with its governmental portfolios, sign agreements with the respective government to support the country’s national projects by providing 80% of the financing needs of those national projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia to bid for the 20% remaining funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.

Considering the company’s tremendous contribution to the finance and insurance sector, Money 2.0 Conference awarded it with this international honor.

The Money 2.0 Conference is a three-day international event that attracts revolutionary leaders, managing partners, CXOs, financial advisors, real estate financers, and investors on a common platform. In its Winter Edition, people witnessed highly engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, networking events, and exhibit booths presenting global innovations in the finance sector. To learn more about its upcoming editions, please visit money2conf.com

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

