Perigee Direct Offers Epoxy Adhesive Kits Specifically Designed For Explosive Ordnance Disposal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Called Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Epoxy Kits, they comprise of fast drying epoxy adhesives capable of quickly and precisely interfering with the mechanisms of improvised explosive devices (IED)
Perigee Direct, a company specializing in the production and supply of specialty consumables, has recently offered EOD Epoxy Kits specifically formulated to aid in the disarming procedures of Improvised Explosive Devices. The company deals in a wide variety of consumables including adhesives, resins, dispensing & filling equipment, plastic welding materials & filaments, and equipment mounting systems and kits, which it supplies to Sciences and Industrial organizations of all sizes.
The EOD Epoxy Kits are specially-configured to aid in the disarming procedures of IEDs. They include a special bomb tech epoxy or explosive disposal epoxy that have been optimized as super-fast drying IED adhesives. These IED epoxy adhesives have a set time of 30 to 60 seconds that allows explosive ordnance disposal specialists to disarm the device as quickly as possible. The EOD Adhesive Kit provides all necessary parts to efficiently mix and precisely apply the epoxy adhesives onto specific components during the disarming procedures of many types of IEDs.
The EOD Epoxy Kits are used by Police & Fire Departments, Tactical Teams, Military Teams, and Emergency & First-Responder teams in all parts of the world to quickly aid in the disarmament processes for IEDs. With their fast set time, they are used to jam up fuses, block dispersal devices, and create positive blocks. They can also be used to precisely secure away wiring that has been clipped or moved and must remain affixed away from the operator at all times. The epoxy used is non-magnetic, non-conductive, non-heat transferring, and static electricity resistant. They work on a variety of materials including metals, ceramics, stone, wood, glass, and a wide range of plastics.
Currently, Perigee Direct has 6 varieties of EOD Epoxy Kits but it regularly adds new and useful kits and components to its online inventory. In addition to the United States, the company regularly ships orders to customers in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and can ship to virtually any address in the world.
Speaking about the company, co-founders Fred and Charlie said, “Perigee produces and supplies specialty consumables for Sciences and Industrial customers and organizations of all sizes. We carry major product lines like Loctite, Devcon, Royal Hardman, 3M, Araldite, Cox, MixPac, Sulzer, Nordson, Atlas and more of your most trusted names. We focus hard on nailing your experience: high-transparency, mission-based operations and decision making, digitally-enabled supply chains, sustainable product lines and options, sharing knowledge and know-how that we come into, and integrated customer-Perigee experiences.”
About Perigee Direct: Founded by long-time aviation engineers and mechanics Fred and Charlie in 2003 to develop products for conserving water in landscape irrigation networks, Perigee Direct is a company that has expanded its field to supply a diverse array of specialty products and services to sciences, aerospace, technologists, and universities.
