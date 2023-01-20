No time to rest - Less than a week after Dakar Aliyyah Koloc starts in the Abu Dhabi endurance race

Dakar Rally debutant Aliyyah Koloc didn't even get full seven days to rest and on Saturday she will take the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Aliyyah Koloc wants to reaffirm her versatility. After all, she will start the six-hour race less than a week after her debut start at the toughest cross-country event in the world, the Dakar Rally. "I really enjoyed Dakar, it was an unique experience. But there hasn't been much time to think about it because I now have another challenge ahead of me," said the young racer.She is already used to fast changes from cross-country rally to the circuit racing and vice versa. "It doesn't give me any problems. All I have to do is drive some laps in the car and I'm back in my element. I'm really looking forward to the Abu Dhabi race," said Aliyyah Koloc.Her mentor will be again very experienced two-time European champion David Vršecký. "I'm used to racing and advising Aliyyah, it won't be the first time I find myself in this double role. She is a very skilled and teachable pilot. It is important for endurance racing that she can run consistently fast times," praised his charge David Vršecký.Two-time truck champion is happy to return to the circuit after completing his Dakar duties. "GT racing is always fun, our Mercedes-AMG GT4 is really great car," said chief designer of Buggyra ZM Racing.Adam Lacko, another European track champion, knows what it's like to start his circuit season so early. "When I was racing with GT cars, it was also an early start. But compared to the truck racing calendar, it's a very early start to the season," said 38-year-old driver.He has no experience with the Abu Dhabi track but is looking forward to it. "I have never raced there. I tested it on the simulator, so hopefully I learned it well. I enjoy racing in a GT4 car, it's a nice ride. With David and Aliyyah we will do everything to get the best result," said Adam Lacko.6h event, held on a track known for dramatic Formula 1 season finales, is part of 24h Series, which will be the highlight of Buggyra's circuit efforts this year. Indeed, the sports car racing team is prospectively aiming for a run at the famous Le Mans, and this is one of the important steps to get acquainted with the world of endurance. Hankook 6h Abu Dhabi is the second race of the 24h Series endurance race series, which kicked off last weekend with a 24-hour race in Dubai.