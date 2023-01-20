PowerDMARC and Channel Next expand their operations in Dubai and the UAE
PowerDMARC signs with value creating distributor Channel Next to expand its operations and combat email fraud attacks in Dubai and the UAE.DUBAI, UAE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading US-based email authentication SaaS provider, PowerDMARC attended the signing-off ceremony with Dubai-based value-creating distributor Channel Next at their headquarters in Dubai. After an incredible 2022, this will further their long-withstanding partnership and accelerate their email authentication efforts in the country.
In the UAE, email fraud is a growing concern owning to its reputation of being the global business hub and financial center. Many companies in the UAE rely on email as the primary form of communication, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals. Email authentication protocols like DMARC and MTA-STS can help protect organizations in the UAE from falling victim to these types of attacks by allowing them to verify the identity the sender and ensure that the email is legitimate.
The partnership will allow PowerDMARC to leverage Channel Next's extensive network of clients and partners in the region to expand its reach and better protect businesses from the increasing threat of email fraud. The collaboration will also enable Channel Next to offer its customers a powerful, effective solution for preventing email fraud and protection against cyber-attacks with PowerDMARC’s full-stack email authentication suite.
"We are excited to partner with Channel Next to bring our full suite of email authentication to fight fraud and Business Email Compromise (BEC) in the UAE" said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.
"Email fraud is a growing threat worldwide, and we are committed to helping businesses in the UAE and Dubai protect themselves and their customers from this type of cyber-crimes” added Belgin Abraham, CEO of Channel Next.
The signing-off ceremony took place at Channel Next’s headquarters in Dubai on the 20th of January, 2023.
About Channel Next
Channel Next FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; is a Value-Added Distributor focusing on Solutions going beyond the traditional distribution style to provide exceptional products and services in the technology and cyber security realm that is new to the region. Channel Next focuses on guiding partners to stay relevant and current with next generation technologies and providing them with needed tools to add that extra value to their customer base by delivering industry-leading solutions.
For more information visit https://channelnext.ae/
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication SaaS platform that assembles a complete collection of protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT on a single scalable interface, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is a multi-tenant, DMARC MSP and Whitelabel-ready platform for partners.
PowerDMARC is trusted by thousands of global organizations and governments including fortune 100, with 400+ MSP/MSSP partners and 1000+ customers worldwide. For for information visit https://powerdmarc.com
