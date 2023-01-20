Carnival UK Approves Innovative LOBO Work Platform Scaffold System For All On-Ship Maintenance
Carnival UK Approves the LOBO System for on-ship maintenance
This is a huge accomplishment for LOBO Systems and is testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our product.”DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This revolutionary new product is designed to improve safety, reduce labour costs, and increase efficiency for businesses in the maintenance and manufacturing industries.
— Robert Bokros, CEO
The LOBO Work Platform Scaffold System is a modular maintenance work platform that offers safe working at height, configurable to any shape. It is perfect for accessing maintenance areas, conveyors, facilities, plant, and machinery equipment. The system is easy to use and requires no tools, which means that it increases safety and reduces scaffold labour costs.
Additionally, the system is lightweight and easy to transport. It can be assembled by just one person, making it the perfect solution for businesses looking to improve safety and reduce costs.
"We are thrilled that Carnival has recognized the value and potential of the LOBO Work Platform Scaffold System," said Robert Bokros, Inventor and CEO of the LOBO Work Platform Scaffold System. "This is a huge step forward for our company, and we are honoured to be able to supply our product to such a well-known company in the industry."
The LOBO Work Platform Scaffold System is now available for purchase and can be shipped worldwide. In addition, LOBO offers training and support to ensure that your employees can use the system safely and effectively.
Robert Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+44 1332 365666
enquiries@lobosystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
A 15 minute online product demonstration is a great idea