AV-Comparatives Names Anti-Virus Consumer Product of The Year in Summary Report 2022

AV-Comparatives certification for approved Security Products 2022.

List of the tested products and their company logo.

AV-Comparatives tested 17 Internet Security Products for Consumer

Table of the tested products and their awards during the year 2022 for the Tests Malware Protection, Performance, Real-World Protection and ATP.

AV-Comparatives tested 17 Internet Security Products for Consumer

The independent security testing laboratory AV-Comparatives consistently tested 17 consumer security products during 2022 and named the Product of the Year.

AV-Comparatives’ 2022 Summary Report provides users with a comprehensive guide to the protection, performance and usability of the tested consumer products.”
— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading provider of independent antivirus testing and certification, has announced the winners of its 2022 consumer security product awards for Windows. A total of 17 consumer security products were subjected to rigorous investigation and testing for their ability to protect against real-world internet threats, identify recent malicious programs, defend against advanced targeted attacks, and provide protection without slowing down PCs.

All tested products received the test lab’s Approved Security Product Award. This is given to all products that demonstrated they can provide competent protection against a wide variety of threats, without unduly affecting the computer’s performance or raising too many false alarms. The award is a certification of an effective and reliable product.

The tested products were: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton, Panda, TotalAV, Total Defense, Trend Micro, and VIPRE.

AV-Comparatives awards Bitdefender with Product of the Year Award, while Top-Rated Product Awards go to Avast, AVG and Kaspersky.

Product of the Year

AV-Comparatives’ prestigious award goes to the program with the highest scores across all the test types. It is a demonstration of top quality in all categories. The 2022 Product of the Year Award goes to Bitdefender.

Top-Rated Products

Products that achieve high scores across all the test types are rewarded with Top-Rated Product Awards. These demonstrate that a program has achieved a high standard across all the test types. For 2022, Top-Rated Product Awards go to Avast, AVG and Kaspersky.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Individual Categories

For each individual test type, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards go to the products that achieved the highest scores. Awards for the individual test types are as follows:

Real-World Protection Test – this checks protection against Internet-borne threats
• Gold: Avira
• Silver: Avast, AVG
• Bronze: Bitdefender

Malware Protection Test – this verifies a program’s ability to detect malicious files
• Gold: Norton
• Silver: Avast, AVG
• Bronze: Bitdefender, McAfee

Performance Test – a check on how much a security product slows down the PC
• Gold: K7
• Silver: Panda
• Bronze: ESET

Advanced Threat Protection Test – this optional test looks at protection against targeted attacks
• Gold: ESET
• Silver: Bitdefender
• Bronze: G Data, Kaspersky, Microsoft

False-Positives Test – this assesses whether each program is prone to false alarms
• Gold: ESET
• Silver: TotalAV
• Bronze: Kaspersky

As usual, the Summary Report includes a user-interface review of all the tested products. This provides a description of what each program is like to use in everyday scenarios. Topics covered include installation, security alerts, scan options, quarantine, logs, access control, and (where applicable) firewall.

“Once again there was a very high standard among the security products in the test, with all 17 receiving the Approved Security Product Award. The report shows the levels reached in all the individual tests, along with user-interface reviews, thus helping readers to find the best product for their respective requirements”, said Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-Comparatives.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the 2022 Summary Report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/avc_sum_2022.pdf

About AV-Comparatives  
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

