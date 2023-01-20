America Mortgages Launches New Ebook: "Top U.S. High Schools & Property Investment Guide"
This eBook brings together our knowledge of the real estate market and our commitment to helping families find the perfect home.”SINGAPORE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages Inc., a leading provider of non-resident and U.S. mortgage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new eBook, "Top U.S. High Schools & Property Investment Guide." This comprehensive guide offers readers valuable information on the top high schools in the United States and in-depth insights on the respective neighbourhoods.
"As a company that specializes in mortgage solutions for U.S. expats and foreign nationals, we understand the importance of finding the right property and location for our clients," says Donald Klip, Co-Founder of America Mortgages. "This eBook brings together our knowledge of the real estate market and our commitment to helping families find the perfect home."
America Mortgages' macro research team created this report to help U.S. real estate investors learn about the top 3 cities to own an investment property in and the top public school choices. In this report, we dive deeper into why education drives home prices. We know that job market growth is certainly a key driver for price appreciation - it makes sense; more jobs in a community means more people moving to the city and renting. However, popularity as a living destination is driven by things like overall safety (low crime rate), cost of living, ease of transportation, and of course, quality of education.
The eBook includes a list of the top high schools in the U.S., ranked by factors such as SAT scores, the liveability of the city, rental income potential, affordability, and other factors.
For fun => Adriana and Premela list their personal top 3 favorite cities in the U.S. and corresponding high schools to attend.
"Top U.S. High Schools & Property Investment Guide" is now available for free download.
