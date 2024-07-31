America Mortgages Introduces Enhanced U.S. Mortgages for Global Investors
A new digital platform by America Mortgages makes U.S. mortgage applications easier for foreign nationals and expats, with improved financing solutions.
The process and ability to provide U.S. mortgages now surpasses even what the big banks offer (if they could offer U.S. mortgages for non-residents).”SINGAPORE, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages announces the launch of several new tools designed to make qualifying for a U.S. mortgage loan easier than ever for foreign nationals and U.S. expats. This significant enhancement aims to streamline the process of investing in U.S. real estate.
— Nick Worthing, Vice President of Residential Lending
“Finding ways to break down barriers to obtain a U.S. mortgage for foreign nationals and U.S. expats has been the sole focus. As a result, market rate mortgages with common sense underwriting are now offered,” states Nick Worthing, VP of U.S. Loan Originations. He continues, “With the launch of the new America Mortgages web platform and downloadable app, the process and ability to provide U.S. mortgages now surpasses even what the big banks offer (if they could offer U.S. mortgages for non-residents).”
The new platform is available for applications at apply.americamortgages.com.
In addition to the application platform, improvements to mortgage loan programs include the removal of two significant requirements:
1. Requirement to open a U.S. bank account
2. Requirement to have owned a property in the past
These requirements are now eliminated, making the process more accessible for applicants.
Further enhancements include:
1. 75% financing on multifamily (5-8 unit) properties for both foreign nationals and U.S. expats.
2. Asset Based Lending - loans underwritten solely on the property value, not the borrower’s financials, for commercial and residential properties up to US$75M.
These updates reflect America Mortgages' commitment to simplifying U.S. property investing. Interested parties can reconnect to discuss enhanced loan offerings for foreign nationals and U.S. expat clients.
For more information or to discuss enhanced loan programs, schedule a call with one of the U.S. Loan Specialists available 24/7.
For continued updates and support, visit www.americamortgages.com.
Nick Worthing
America Mortgages
+1 808-345-1154
nick.worthing@americamortgages.com