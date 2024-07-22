Global Mortgage Group Unveils U.S. Real Estate Bridging Loans for Asian HNWIs
With this initiative, we aim to meet the urgent financial needs of Asian high-net-worth families with fast and flexible U.S. bridging loans.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group has launched a new financing solution aimed at helping Asian high-net-worth families access cash quickly from their U.S. home equity. A bridging loan is a short-term debt facility based on the value of the asset, not the borrower's financial position, and used when speed of financing, certainty, and high loan-to-value are the primary requirements.
— Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group
With property prices skyrocketing in the U.S., there is a significant amount of home equity that can be tapped for other investment uses. It is estimated that 30-40% of the wealth of Asia-Pacific's ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) is invested in primary and secondary homes. The U.S. is a popular choice for UHNWI, due to personal experiences such as attending university there and planning for their children's education in U.S. universities. Currently, over 750,000 students from the Asia-Pacific region are studying in U.S. universities.
"With this initiative, we aim to meet the urgent financial needs of Asian high-net-worth families with fast and flexible U.S. bridging loans," says Donald Klip, Co-founder of Global Mortgage Group.
$400M in Singapore to $50M in the U.S. and growing!
Building on success in Singapore, where Global Mortgage Group has funded over S$186M in bridging loans year-to-date and over S$400M in 2023, the company has broadened its focus overseas with bridging loans to the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Dubai, Philippines, and Thailand.
Last week, Global Mortgage Group's subsidiary, America Mortgages, funded several ultra-high-end U.S. properties in California worth over US$50M for an Asian family office seeking liquidity for other investments.
About Global Mortgage Group
Global Mortgage Group is a leading international mortgage originator specializing in customized financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals globally. With a track record of funding significant real estate transactions in Singapore and internationally, GMG provides flexible and personalized mortgage options to meet the diverse needs of clients worldwide.
For more information, visit www.GMG.asia or contact Donald Klip, Co-founder at +65 9773-0273 or donald@gmg.asia
Donald Klip
Global Mortgage Group
9773 0273
donald@gmg.asia