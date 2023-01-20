Nurse Accelerator joins Caraga Nurses Convention 2022

The leaders behind Nurse Accelerator took part in the first face-to-face regional conference of the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) held in Caraga City.

Nurse Accelerator aims to uplift the lives of countless Filipino nurses.” — Cybill Getgood

MANILA, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, PHILIPPINES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse Accelerator leaders Cybill Getgood and Jamie Getgood spoke to a crowd of 400 nurses with a keynote presentation called Simulation-Based Mastery: Learning Practical and Advanced Nursing Clinical Skills. The lecture aimed to educate nurse attendees on elevating their nursing skills through training and technology.

Nurse Accelerator is a specialized program and online community that provides assistance and training to Filipino nurses that want to work abroad through workshops, free events, community building, training, and continuing education. Designed to support PHRNs (Filipino Registered Nurses), the Nurse Accelerator Program is an intermediate continuing education course that helps nurses reach their goal of working abroad. Trainees under the Nurse Accelerator Program receive an immersion into US healthcare standards, evidence-based practice, comprehensive training in clinical settings, and preparation for the culture change that comes with being a US healthcare practitioner. Upon completion of the program, participants can opt to take part in the Advanced Clinical Training & Simulation Program (ACTS) to further skills and education.

Apart from its continuing education program, the Nurse Accelerator Community is a digital space for PHRNs to connect with peers, share on-the-job insights, ask for advice, and get support. Members of the community receive access to free workshops, training programs, online events, insights from industry experts, and full access to the Nurse Accelerator digital library.

“Nurse Accelerator aims to uplift the lives of countless Filipino nurses,” says Cybill Getgood, co-founder of Nurse Accelerator. “This event is one of many that we will be joining in an effort to change as many lives as possible. We have a great lineup of events and activities this year that is in line with this goal,” she adds.

On January 26, Nurse Accelerator hosts Nurse to Meet You, an in-person interactive conference where nurse attendees will be able to network with peers, gain knowledge on upskilling, and receive support and resources for career growth and expansion. The event will be held at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City.

Sign up for Nurse to Meet You

Join the Nurse Accelerator Facebook Community