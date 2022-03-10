Staffing Venture Capital Launches TeamRecruit

The only talent acquisition team you'll ever need

Staffing Venture Capital has launched TeamRecruit, the firm’s Staffing & Recruiting division.

Our mission at TeamRecruit is to bring together a team of best-in-class recruiters and constantly upskill them so we can offer exceptional candidate experience and the highest service delivery.” — Eric Allison

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Venture Capital (SVC), a private investment fund and business accelerator, has recently launched a new division to provide staffing and recruiting services to its client companies. The division, called TeamRecruit, supports the talent acquisition functions of healthcare, technology, and staffing companies in the US.

TeamRecruit provides recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), direct-hire, and executive search services to meet the dynamic staffing needs among the firm’s roster of clients that include Fortune 500 companies, high-growth technology businesses, some of the country’s largest hospital systems, and reputable staffing firms across the country. Staffing industry veteran Eric Allison leads TeamRecruit as CEO and Managing Partner, along with an executive team with over 100 years of combined experience in the recruiting industry. TeamRecruit’s leadership team includes Chief People Officer Jamie Getgood, VP of Marketing Cybill Getgood, Chief Finance & Technology Officer Thomas Fante, and VP of Technology Delivery Jason Baum.

With unique speed-to-hire RPO capabilities that can fill urgent staffing needs within a few hours, TeamRecruit acts as a true talent acquisition partner with scalable services and pricing depending on each client’s needs. The company is committed to exceptional client service, providing dedicated account managers, account coordinators, and highly-trained recruiters that are exclusively focused on one organization. Coupled with a diversified mix of sourcing tools, including artificial intelligence and top-of-the-line enterprise solutions, TeamRecruit’s dedicated sourcing teams are domain experts in their respective recruiting channels. This means that a regularly updated pool of qualified talent is at the client's fingertips. Every internal member of TeamRecruit receives constant opportunities for upskilling through consistent training with global leaders and access to the company’s proprietary training portal. This ensures a positive hiring experience for candidates and hiring managers every single time.

Born from the ethos “If you take care of people, they will take care of your business,” TeamRecruit’s primary focus is based on building real relationships, providing exceptional candidate experience, and disrupting the recruiting ecosystem through a true partnership model. From filling niche hiring demands to streamlining recruitment processes, TeamRecruit covers all the bases in the recruiting cycle.

The business currently has a team of over 150 global recruiters that have filled over 10,000 roles. TeamRecruit expects to grow to a company of 500 team members by the end of 2022.

To learn more about TeamRecruit, visit https://teamrecruit.com/.