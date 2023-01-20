Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,561 in the last 365 days.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force and Partners Participate in Initiative to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

From January 9th through January 13th, 2023, the AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) Division participated in the second annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. The initiative seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America using coordinated enforcement in addition to investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

During this initiative, 108 CVETF personnel, "Truckers Against Trafficking" members, and other industry partners - including personnel from retail truck stops and bus stations – distributed over 12,000 wallet cards and window stickers at ports of entry, truck stops, bus stations, and roadside inspections.

Additionally, CVETF personnel made presentations about the initiative to the Phoenix Truck Driving School in Mohave County and the Casa Grande Alliance, and completed 865 commercial motor vehicle inspections.

"I applaud these efforts to reduce the ongoing threat of human trafficking," Governor Katie Hobbs said. "As a former social worker, I have seen firsthand the gravity of the situation and know we must do everything we can to ensure that we all take part in fighting this humanitarian issue."

The CVETF Division comprises uniformed sworn personnel and professional staff from the Arizona Department of Transportation's Enforcement Services Bureau and the AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau. The mission of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.

An Arizona State Trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force Talks to a Trucker Beside the Road

Tractor trailers and law enforcement vehicles are seen from above parked at an inspection area in northern Arizona

 

You just read:

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force and Partners Participate in Initiative to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.