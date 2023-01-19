Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force and Partners Participate in Initiative to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

From January 9th through January 13th, 2023, the AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) Division participated in the second annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. The initiative seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America using coordinated enforcement in addition to investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

During this initiative, 108 CVETF personnel, "Truckers Against Trafficking" members, and other industry partners - including personnel from retail truck stops and bus stations – distributed over 12,000 wallet cards and window stickers at ports of entry, truck stops, bus stations, and roadside inspections.

Additionally, CVETF personnel made presentations about the initiative to the Phoenix Truck Driving School in Mohave County and the Casa Grande Alliance, and completed 865 commercial motor vehicle inspections.

"I applaud these efforts to reduce the ongoing threat of human trafficking," Governor Katie Hobbs said. "As a former social worker, I have seen firsthand the gravity of the situation and know we must do everything we can to ensure that we all take part in fighting this humanitarian issue."

The CVETF Division comprises uniformed sworn personnel and professional staff from the Arizona Department of Transportation's Enforcement Services Bureau and the AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau. The mission of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.