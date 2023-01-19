Research Associate: Just Energy Transitions

Join the SEI Latin America Centre and be part of the continued development of our Institute’s presence in this dynamic region. There are currently 25 members of staff at the centre, hailing from seven different countries in the Americas, conducting policy relevant research on water management, Agenda 2030 implementation, just energy transitions, and bioeconomy. We seek to continue building a team of talented and committed environment and development professionals to generate further growth within, and greater impact by, our centre. As a regional centre, we have implemented, or are currently implementing, work in 10 countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean and are seeking new colleagues from across the region (applicants from outside of the Americas will need to demonstrate exceptional relevant skills and experience in Latin America to be seriously considered).

Position description

The work will align with the SEI’s broader research and policy engagement on fossil fuel supply and climate change, especially around the dynamics of carbon lock-in and the energy transition. The Research Associate will work under the leadership of the SEI Latin America Just Energy Transitions research line lead.

Your main responsibilities

Contribute new research and analysis on climate and energy policy, particularly related to economic diversification, the role of labour in breaking carbon lock-in, fostering just transition processes, and winding down fossil fuel extraction.

Help pilot new approaches for assessing carbon lock-in risks and supporting just transition processes, especially regarding shifting labour markets, employment, education, and training needs.

Lead and also implement assigned tasks within internal research initiatives and externally funded projects related to fossil fuels, just transitions, and climate policy, in Latin America primarily, but also in other regions of the world where SEI works (example projects include: Energy Policy Tracker , Production Gap Report , Carbon Lock-In Initiative).

, Production Gap Report , Carbon Lock-In Initiative). Help develop engagement and communication activities with stakeholders, capacity building and decision making with public and private institutions in environment and development-related sectors related to energy transitions in Colombia and other Latin American countries.

Contribute to fundraising efforts for new projects and activities under the Just Energy Transitions line of work.

Work with public and private institutions as needed, in fulfilling the responsibilities listed above

Contribute consistently to a culture of innovation, collegiality, and productivity within the SEI-Latin America Centre.

Who you are

We are looking for a colleague with strong analytical, project management, and writing skills who ideally has demonstrated experience with economic analysis, especially around labour/employment markets or economic diversification more broadly. While it is not a requirement, experience within any labour market transition is the key consideration, and a broad understanding of the fossil fuel and energy sectors in Latin America would be considered a plus. In addition, prior research and stakeholder engagement experience related to just transitions, climate policy, the green economy, and/or sustainable development more broadly would be viewed favourably.

Previous experience can be associated either with academic work carried out on the topic, or with direct participation in formulating and implementing policy strategies related to labour markets, especially in fossil fuel or energy sectors in Colombia, or elsewhere in Latin America. While the successful candidate will have a good understanding of the fossil fuel sector, we expect that this person will be able to apply their analytical skills to a wide range of sustainability topics. We also expect that this person will recognize that transitions away from fossil fuel development are key to defining more sustainable economic development pathways.

In addition to the professional profile presented above, a successful candidate will possess the following qualifications:

A passion for pursuing a vision for a more sustainable future for our planet.

A graduate degree in economics, sociology, public policy, development studies, law, or other relevant discipline

At least five years of professional experience related to sustainability and/or development issues.

Experience and/or relevant training carrying out quantitative research, demonstrating strong analytical skills.

Experience working within a research team, managing projects, writing research and policy analysis, and obtaining funded proposals is highly desirable.

Ability to speak and write both Spanish and English with a high level of professional competence. While Spanish is the main language of SEI Latin America and the native language of most of the staff, effective collaboration with colleagues in other centres requires advanced English proficiency. Ability to speak and write Portuguese, or another UN language, would be a plus.

Other desirable qualifications include:

Experience working with databases, econometric analysis and modelling, or heterodox economic approaches to prepare policy-relevant analyses.

Experience writing academic publications.

Experience in analysis or design of sectoral development strategies (particularly industrial and agricultural).

Experience with conducting analysis sensitive to gender and differentiated impacts on vulnerable groups.

Experience with qualitative methods, especially participatory approaches.

How to apply

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application soon, however no later than 10 February 2023. Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page). As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: