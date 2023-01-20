Singer Ninelle’s Fight for Your Rights Song Wins “Grand Prize Universe 2022” “Voice of People” Award
American-based singer and songwriter Ninelle emerged as the winner of the 2022 Grand Prize Universe’s Voice of People Award for her song Fight for Your Rights.MIAMI, FL, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American-based singer and songwriter Ninelle emerged as the winner of the 2022 Grand Prize Universe’s Voice of People Award for her song Fight for Your Rights. Ninelle (Nina Senko), who is Ukrainian, enthusiastically welcomed the award even though she could not attend because she was on tour.
Ninelle intimated the importance of international recognition to her now more than ever and acknowledged that it is because of her music that she can help children and other people in her home country who are in great need.
Regrettably unable to attend the gala dinner in Vienne, Austria, Ninelle, pleased to be the recipient of the award, thanked the world community for appreciating her creative work, solo career, and deeds for her fans.
For the first time since conception, the Grand Prize Universe Awards were held at the Arcotel Wimberger, recognizing economic and cultural achievements. The award ceremony was organized by Fashionway and Megi Savoya, a consultant from the “Mrs. Universe GmbH” organization. The goal of the Grand Prize Universe Awards is to discover and promote businessmen and women, regardless of whether they are famous or not, as long as they are proudly committed to building their brands.
Hosted by well-known Hollywood actors Ioan Karamfilov and Diana Filipova, the event was a success. Several awards were received by individuals and companies for Business and Innovation. Model agency owner Franky van Borensky and businessman Richard Lugner were also among the selected award winners. Of the more than 50 candidates for 25 categories, only 15 won awards. Guests were treated to white Domaine Baumgartner wine.
Ninelle went on to express how inspirational the award is to her both creatively as well as to reach greater heights before presenting the new music video for the “Fight for Your Rights” song to the audience and went on to thank her team and music producer Val Coleman (UnorthodoxX) sharing words of strength and encouragement with her fellow Ukrainians stating “I want to tell everyone - Fight for Your Rights and know... you will be heard. Glory to Ukraine - Glory to the Heroes”.
Despite having completed the private screening for the “Fight for Your Rights” music video, it is scheduled to be released to the general public in February 2023.
