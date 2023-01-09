Miami-based Singer Ninelle Premieres Her New Song “How I Do” at the Lady Of The World 2022
Talented singing sensation, Ninelle, thrills guests as she drops her new single titled “How I Do” at the recently concluded the Lady Of The World 2022MIAMI, FL, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninelle undoubtedly brought her A-game to the party as she performed her latest single “How I Do” at the Lady Of The World 2022 competition held in Miami, FL. The talented singer-songwriter delivered a captivating performance as she premiered the song to the delight of everyone present.
Music remains a tool of self-expression, allowing creatives to channel their energy and communicate through lyrics conveying different messages. Thousands of singers, performers, and songwriters as well as other categories of stakeholders continue to emerge to entertain millions of people across the globe. However, some acts, such as the gifted Ninelle, have mastered their crafts to take the experience to a whole new level as substantiated by the exceptional delivery of her latest single “How I Do” at the Lady Of The World 2022.
“How I Do” was written by popular Miami producer UnorthodoxX (Val Coleman) at one of the most famous studios in Miami, A2F Studios. Ninelle has a reputation for creating impactful love songs, with the likes of Adios, Move Your Body feat. Kristina Menissov announcing her to the world.
The new empowering, motivating song, which is currently doing well on various streaming platforms, focuses on strong personalities. Consequently, it was not particularly surprising that Ninelle was selected to perform How I Do at the Lady Of The World 2022.
Described as the nation’s biggest celebrity celebration, the Lady Of The World 2022 sees Hollywood’s biggest celebrities come together in the country’s biggest jury decision. On December 10, the most sought-after artists of show business and the most beautiful women from all over the world gathered in Miami to celebrate Beauty Contest “Lady of the World 2022”.
The Lady Of The World 2022 took about six months to prepare, featuring 15 of the world’s brightest and smartest beauties competing for the title of “Lady of the World Miami 2022” for seven days. Each day, the participants undergo photoshoots, parties, and dining reservations at the finest restaurants, yachts, and scenic locations. The international competition was held on December 10 at the Dania Beach Casino.
