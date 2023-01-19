Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,577 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly

GEORGIA, January 19 - "As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I'm proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my Floor Leaders," said Governor Kemp. "In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I'm looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State."

2023-2024 Georgia State Senate Floor Leaders

Senator Bo Hatchett, Senate District 50

Senator Mike Hodges, Senate District 3

2023-2024 Georgia House of Representatives Floor Leaders

Representative Lauren McDonald, House District 26

Representative Soo Hong, House District 103

Representative Will Wade, House District 9

Representative Matthew Gambill, House District 15

You just read:

Gov. Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.