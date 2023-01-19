Radon Awareness Month will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, January 19 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Scholarships for graduating MCPS high school students will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Melissa Rivera, communication specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Gilma Magaña, founder of the Club 70 Veces 7. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

January is National Radon Action Month. Radon is an odorless, invisible, radioactive gas naturally released from rocks, soil and water that can get into homes and buildings. Radon is associated with lung cancer and can be prevented by limiting exposure. To protect the health and well-being of families, the Maryland Department of Health is providing discounted radon test kits available for the price of $3. For more information, click here.

Furthermore, MCPS is accepting applications for the Ruth and Norman Rales—Patricia Baier O’Neill Scholarship Recognizing Academic Excellence. High school seniors graduating with a GPA of 4.69 as of their Sept. 1, 2022 transcript are eligible to apply. Melissa Rivera will discuss additional eligibility criteria and the deadline.

The show will conclude with information about fitness and mental health for women. The Club 70 Veces 7 was founded to empower Latinas by helping them start a healthy regimen that includes healthy eating habits and exercise. Gilma Magaña will provide tips to help women find balance in their day-to-day activities while improving their diets and exercise routines.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez Villagrán, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

