Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Rebecca Jones Gaston as Commissioner of the Administration on Children, Youth and Families

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, following confirmation by the U.S. Senate, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra formally swore in Rebecca Jones Gaston as commissioner of the Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) within HHS. Prior to her role at ACYF, Commissioner Jones Gaston led human services agencies in two different states and worked as a social worker, advocate, therapist, and consultant.

“Rebecca Jones Gaston has spent nearly 25 years fighting for children and families. As Commissioner for the Administration for Children, Youth, and Families, she will be a pivotal partner as we work to improve the social and economic wellbeing of children and families across the country. Ensuring states have the resources they need to keep our nation’s families together is hard work, hard work that just got a lot easier with Commissioner Jones Gaston on our team.”