Three point shooting propels URI to sixth straight win

A balanced and dominant offense led Rhode Island to its sixth straight win as the Rams knocked off Richmond 75-49 Wednesday night.

The first half featured six lead changes and five ties until Rhode Island (15-3, 6-0 Atlantic 10) pulled away with an 8-0 run to close out the second quarter. It was the work of URI’s second unit that created the separation, as Emmi Rinat sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Hawa Komara putback layup in a span of 1:34 to turn a two-point game into a 38-28 halftime lead.

Rhode Island put the game away with a 24-point third quarter. The lead expanded quickly as Rhody opened with a 12-2 run to push its lead to 50-30, forcing a Richmond timeout. Dolly Cairns had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Sayawni Lassiter had three assists in the run. The Rams never let up, outscoring Richmond (11-6, 1-3 A-10) 24-12 in the period and stretching the lead to 22 points heading to the final quarter.

The lead got to as many as 28 and never dipped below 24 as Rhode Island coasted to the win.

Inside the Box Score

Rhode Island improved to 10-0 at the Ryan Center this season.

Rhode Island’s reserves combined for 30 points, scoring 16 in the first half and 14 after the break.

URI point guards Sayawni Lassiter and Ines Debroise combined for 14 of URI’s 20 assists.

Lassiter had nine assists, five rebounds and four assists.

Debroise had five assists and five points.

Playing against her former school, graduate student Emma Squires had seven points and five rebounds

Sophomore Sophie Phillips had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Junior Dolly Cairns had 13 points and four rebounds.

With three 3-point baskets, Cairns tied Amanda McGrew (2005-09) for fifth place in program history with 126 career baskets from beyond the arc.

Junior Mayé Touré just missed her seventh straight double-double, getting 12 points and nine rebounds.

Graduate student Madison Hattix-Covington had nine points and four boards.

Sophomore Emmi Rinat had six points and seven rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Hawa Komara and freshman Anaelle Dutat each had five rebounds.

Freshman Anete Adler had two points, one rebound and one assist in three minutes.

Rhode Island was +10 on the boards, outrebounding the Spiders 48-38.

The defense limited Richmond to 29 percent from the floor (17-of-59) and just 17 percent from 3-point range (4-for-24).

What’s Next

Rhode Island travels to St. Bonaventure Sunday, Jan. 22. Game time is 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.