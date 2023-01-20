SLIMPACT® Announces New Portal Structure
SLIMPACT® Portal is a custom-engineered stand-alone 3-sided steel portal structure engineered for single and paired door options.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIMPACT® by Faour Glass Technologies, a leading provider of custom architectural glazing products for the high-end markets, is excited to announce the newest addition to the SLIMPACT® frameless impact glazing portfolio. SLIMPACT® Portal is a custom-engineered stand-alone 3-sided steel portal structure engineered for single and paired door options with Allowable Design Pressures up to +/-90 PSF.
SLIMPACT® Portal compliments the growing SLIMPACT® Door family, joining the Manual, Panic, and Automatic Entrance doors. SLIMPACT® Portal allows the integration of SLIMPACT® Doors into Jumbo SLIMPACT® window walls or other traditional curtain walls.
To download the SLIMPACT® Portal product sheet click here. For more information on SLIMPACT® visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
# # #
About Faour Glass Technologies and SLIMPACT® – An innovator in stunning, high-performance residential and commercial glazing since 1975, Faour Glass Technologies offers complete integration—from design through engineering to fabrication and installation—providing some of the most unique custom glass solutions in the world. SLIMPACT®, a Faour Glass Technologies innovation, is the first frameless impact glazing system that offers the combination of beauty, elegance, and performance.
SLIMPACT’S corporate headquarters is in Tampa, Florida with showrooms and offices in Naples, Miami and Pompano Beach Florida. For additional information on the company’s products and services, visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
Shawn F Donovan
Donovan+Associates
+1 813-220-0039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube