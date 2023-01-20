Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,463 in the last 365 days.

SLIMPACT® Announces New Portal Structure

SLIMPACT Portal Structure

SLIMPACT

SLIMPACT Automotive Industry Application

SLIMPACT® Portal is a custom-engineered stand-alone 3-sided steel portal structure engineered for single and paired door options.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIMPACT® by Faour Glass Technologies, a leading provider of custom architectural glazing products for the high-end markets, is excited to announce the newest addition to the SLIMPACT® frameless impact glazing portfolio. SLIMPACT® Portal is a custom-engineered stand-alone 3-sided steel portal structure engineered for single and paired door options with Allowable Design Pressures up to +/-90 PSF.

SLIMPACT® Portal compliments the growing SLIMPACT® Door family, joining the Manual, Panic, and Automatic Entrance doors. SLIMPACT® Portal allows the integration of SLIMPACT® Doors into Jumbo SLIMPACT® window walls or other traditional curtain walls.

To download the SLIMPACT® Portal product sheet click here. For more information on SLIMPACT® visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.

# # #

About Faour Glass Technologies and SLIMPACT® – An innovator in stunning, high-performance residential and commercial glazing since 1975, Faour Glass Technologies offers complete integration—from design through engineering to fabrication and installation—providing some of the most unique custom glass solutions in the world. SLIMPACT®, a Faour Glass Technologies innovation, is the first frameless impact glazing system that offers the combination of beauty, elegance, and performance.

SLIMPACT’S corporate headquarters is in Tampa, Florida with showrooms and offices in Naples, Miami and Pompano Beach Florida. For additional information on the company’s products and services, visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.

Shawn F Donovan
Donovan+Associates
+1 813-220-0039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

SLIMPACT® Announces New Portal Structure

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.