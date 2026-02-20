Balco Achieves Industry First With UL-Listed Fire-Resistive Expansion Joint System for Wood Frame Buildings

Balco achieved an industry first with MetaBlock® Fire-Rated Expansion Joint Barriers, now UL-listed for wood-frame floor and wall assemblies. The listings address a long-standing gap in fire-resistive expansion joint protection for buildings.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balco , a leading manufacturer of architectural building products specializing in high-performance expansion joint covers and fire barrier solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], has achieved an industry first with its MetaBlock® Fire-Rated Expansion Joint Barriers , now UL-listed for use in wood-frame floor and wall assemblies. The listings address a long-standing gap in fire-resistive expansion joint protection for buildings constructed with rated wood framing, particularly podium-style construction where wood-framed upper levels interface with concrete structures.The system is intended for use in multi-family, mixed-use, and other types of wood-frame designed commercial buildings, where fire-resistance continuity must be maintained at linear expansion joint locations while accommodating building movement.Closing the Gap in Wood Frame Fire SafetyExpansion joint fire barriers have traditionally been tested for concrete assemblies. In wood-frame projects, architects and contractors often had to rely on engineering judgments (project-specific, untested designs based on similar conditions/solutions) to satisfy inspection and building code requirements. This approach created uncertainty during plan reviews and introduced potential long-term liability concerns.“Wood frame construction behaves very differently than concrete,” said Steve Cooper, Vice President of Promotions and Training at Balco. “These UL listings provide clarity with these applications by giving design teams a listed, code-recognized assembly they can specify with confidence, allowing them to rely on documented performance rather than evaluations for wood assemblies based on concrete tested systems.”Designed for Movement Without Interrupting Fire RatingsWood-frame buildings are subject to unique movement stresses, including twisting and bowing, and the rate of thermal degradation. Balco’s MetaBlockFire-Rated Expansion Joint Barriers integrate a tested fire barrier directly into the joint, preserving the fire rating of the floor or wall while accommodating:• Seismic and thermal movement, evaluated under UL 2079 and ASTM E1966 standards• Alignment with International Building Code (IBC) requirements for linear joint systems• 1-hour floor and 2 or 3-hour wall fire-resistance ratings that simplify review and approval for code officials“Our goal was not to rely on concrete-based solutions,” Cooper said. “It was to test and list assemblies that reflect how wood frame buildings are actually designed and built so teams can base decisions on documented performance instead of evaluations on dissimilar materials and assemblies.”Modera New Rochelle, an eight-story multifamily development in New York, used Balco’s UL-listed fire-rated expansion joint and fire barrier systems to support wood‑frame construction that led to the development of several UL-listed current Balco designs. The project required solutions that could meet movement, life-safety, and code-compliance demands across both wall and floor assemblies. Balco’s MetaBlock, MetaMat, and MetaFlexsystems delivered 2‑ and 3-hour protection while supporting seismic, thermal, and wind movement throughout the structure.Code Alignment and Inspection ClarityBalco’s MetaBlocksystems align with the intent of the IBC and nationally recognized standards for linear joint systems, including UL 2079 and ASTM E1966. Current UL listings confirm 1-hour fire-resistance performance for wood frame floor expansion joint assemblies. Additional UL-listed configurations are available for concrete floor and wall assemblies that require higher fire-resistance ratings.This approach is consistent with guidance from the International Firestop Council (IFC), which advises against substituting untested systems where listed assemblies are required.To learn more about how Balco’s MetaBlockfire barrier systems fit into your next project, visit our product page at www.balcousa.com/wood-frame-construction , email info@balcousa.com, or call (800) 767-0082.About BalcoBalco is a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products in the categories of expansion joint systems, fire barriers, stair nosings, mats & grids, trench & access covers, acoustical joints & partition closures, and photoluminescent egress systems. Established in 1957, Balco has an ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System with its own in-house UL test and research laboratory. Balco is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), Sealant and Waterproofing Restoration Institute (SWRI), and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). For more information, visit www.balcousa.com , or call (800) 767-0082. Balco is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc.About CSW IndustrialsCSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation.

