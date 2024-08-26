Justin Bishop joins Balco as West Regional Sales Manager for Metacaulk, a leading brand of firestop solutions.

Leading Firestop Solutions Provider Expands Team to Strengthen Market Presence

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balco , a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Bishop as West Regional Sales Manager for Metacaulk, a leading brand of firestop solutions.In his new role, Bishop will oversee sales and provide technical product support for Metacaulk products throughout the western United States, including Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Alaska.Metacaulk offers a comprehensive range of firestop solutions designed to protect buildings from fire, smoke, and other hazards. These high-performance products are essential for maintaining the fire-resistance rating of walls, floors, and other critical building components. Metacaulk solutions are engineered to withstand flames, smoke, hot gases, heat, water, and weather conditions for up to four hours."We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the team," said John Harder, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Balco. "His experience and proven track record in the firestopping industry make him an excellent fit for this role. We are confident that Justin will play a key role in driving growth and expanding our reach in the western U.S. market."Bishop’s extensive experience in the firestopping industry includes a notable tenure as Regional Sales Manager at nVent Thermal in Denver, CO, where he was responsible for three major product lines and led their network of manufacturing reps for the U.S. west region. Prior to this, Bishop served as Field Engineer at Hilti North America in Kansas City, MO. In this position, he provided technical support for firestop, fasteners, and modular support systems.For more information about Metacaulk visit www.balcousa.com or call (800) 767-0082.About BalcoBalco is a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products in the categories of expansion joint systems, fire barriers, stair nosings, mats & grids, trench & access covers, acoustical joints & partition closures, and photoluminescent egress systems. Established in 1957, Balco has an ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System with its own in-house UL test and research laboratory. Balco is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Construction Specification Institute (CSI), and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). For more information, visit www.balcousa.com , or call (800) 767-0082. Balco is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc.About CSW IndustrialsCSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty chemicals. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, visit www.cswindustrials.com

