Virtual public meeting for I-40/US 93 interchange set for Jan. 25

Map of planned I-40/US 93 interchange

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation invites the public to join a virtual public meeting to learn more about the design of a new traffic interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between Interstate 40 and US 93 in west Kingman.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, which the public can join at https://bit.ly/wkingman. ADOT project members will present a video simulation of the new interchange design at the meeting and will then answer questions from the public.

The west Kingman interchange is a project designed to reduce congestion on the highly traveled route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. For those traveling between those two large metro areas, the new interchange is expected to improve safety, travel times and reliability with a seamless freeway connection between US 93 and I-40.

Construction on the $161 million interchange is scheduled to begin in 2024 and continue through 2026.

Those interested in joining the meeting can join the virtual public meeting in these ways:

Online: https://bit.ly/wkingman

Webinar password: Kingman 5464626 (from a smartphone)

Phone: 408.418.9388 

Access code: 2492 032 8593 

ADOT welcomes additional questions and comments for those who cannot attend the meeting by visiting our project page. Also, the virtual meeting will be recorded and posted on the project web page, azdot.gov/WestKingman.

