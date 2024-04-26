Northbound Loop 101 Cactus Road off-ramp to close for two months

PHOENIX – The northbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Cactus Road is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, starting Monday, April 29, for reconstruction work as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale.

Drivers should plan on allowing extra travel time and using detour routes while the northbound off-ramp at Cactus Road is closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Detour routes include exiting northbound Loop 101 at Shea Boulevard before using northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street or Hayden Road to reach Cactus Road.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard closed April 15 for approximately two months for reconstruction.

Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive will be rebuilt over time to fit with the wider freeway as part of ADOT’s $108 million improvement project. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

The project is adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.