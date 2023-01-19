CarepathRx Announces Specialty Pharmacy Partnership with Knox Community Hospital
As part of this multi-year agreement, CarepathRx will assist Knox Community Hospital in building and executing a comprehensive specialty pharmacy program.
Expanding pharmacy services to include the industry’s most clinically advanced specialty pharmacy program will allow Knox Community Hospital to broaden the care they provide to the community.”MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, is pleased to announce a specialty pharmacy partnership with Knox Community Hospital, a Joint Commission-accredited, community hospital located in Mount Vernon, Ohio. As part of this multi-year agreement, CarepathRx will assist Knox Community Hospital in building and executing a comprehensive specialty pharmacy program with services including compliance and accreditation assistance, managed care contracting, full back-office provisions, and more. Knox Community Hospital expects to service their first specialty pharmacy patient in the second quarter of 2023.
“As we continue to build on our mission to exceed the expectations of our community, Knox Community Hospital is proud to partner with CarepathRx to offer new and expanded specialty pharmacy services to our growing patient population,” said Robbi Jo Mitchell-Enderle, Director of Pharmacy Services and Medication Safety Officer at Knox Community Hospital. “This partnership allows us to meet the unique needs of patients requiring specialty therapies from a provider they know and trust.”
CarepathRx and Knox Community Hospital initially partnered in 2021 to expand patient access to hospital home infusion services.
“CarepathRx is excited to continue our valued partnership with Knox Community Hospital,” said Larry Alexander, Vice President of Operations, CarepathRx. “Expanding their pharmacy services to include the industry’s most clinically advanced, profitable specialty pharmacy program will allow Knox Community Hospital to broaden the care they provide to the community.”
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
About Knox Community Hospital
Knox Community Hospital is a 99-bed, Joint Commission-accredited, community hospital based in Mount Vernon, Ohio, approximately 40 miles northeast of Columbus, with additional services in Fredericktown and Centerburg. Members of the Knox Community Hospital medical staff represent numerous specialties offering a wide range of clinically excellent services surprising for a community hospital. Our dedicated staff, along with a strong team of volunteers, is committed to providing personalized, high-quality care. Knox Community Hospital’s independent, not-for-profit status ensures that all remaining revenue after expenses is committed solely to improving patient services, technology, and facilities for the health of the people of Knox County and surrounding areas.
