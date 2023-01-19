PennDOT Provides Update on January 20 Windmill Superload Moves

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. These are in addition to those announced earlier this week.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Friday, January 20, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. PennDOT expects the towers to pass through Clearfield later that day.

PennDOT announced earlier this week that windmill blades will leave Erie hourly from 9:00 AM through 11:00 AM on Friday and that none of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. That schedule remains intact.

PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during "wrong way" maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423.



# # #





