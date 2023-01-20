Winners of the 16th International Design Awards Announced Today
The IDA has always been about seeking out truly visionary designers showcasing creativity and innovation.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to the 2022 International Design Awards (IDA) winners who were announced today. The 16th edition of the IDA attracted thousands of outstanding submissions from a record number of designers around the world who vied for the top prizes in this prestigious award.
Evaluating submissions from almost 80 countries, members of the IDA jury commented on the incredibly high standard of design entries across the five Award disciplines - Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic and Fashion Design.
“The IDA has always been about seeking out truly visionary designers showcasing creativity and innovation. We had a record number of entries in 2022 and the jury had an enormous task in selecting the winners from some truly outstanding design submissions. ” commented Jill Grinda, VP Marketing and Business Development for the IDA.
In the words of Jury Member, Mark Blackwell, Creative Director and Chartered Landscape Architect at Morphis, ‘we saw diverse and extraordinary submissions in this year’s entries across geographies, typologies and scale. The most successful designs appear to be those which apply creative thinking, crafting innovative and sustainable destinations to connect people with emotion, nature, and context.’
Erik Behrens, Creative Director at AECOM, commented “this year has demonstrated again that the IDA has truly become a destination for great creative work and the who’s who in the design industry. What makes judging the IDA special is the opportunity to discover fresh ideas from the best upcoming and established designers around the world and amplify them. ”
“Once again the IDA awards have shown a new generation of incredibly creative talented candidates, as well as clear industry professional standouts. I love how these awards bring out the best,” noted Carly Vidal-Wallace, Fashion Curator, Writer and Marketing Strategist.
We present to you the winning entries from IDA 2022 in the following categories:
ARCHITECTURAL / INTERIOR / PRODUCT / FASHION / GRAPHIC
To view the winners from each category, please visit https://www.idesignawards.com/winners/.
