The state Supreme Court rejected the Oakland Athletics' appeal Wednesday that sought to require a metal-shredding company near the site of the team's proposed new ballpark to reclassify its residue as hazardous waste and stop depositing it in landfills.
State Supreme Court rejects Oakland A’s legal challenge over metal waste near proposed ballpark site
