Autoflow partners with CDK Global in multi-point digital vehicle inspection (MPI) integration to benefit auto dealers

Integrating with CDK Global has given us an avenue into the world of dealerships. We’re excited to partner with CDK Global to streamline daily operations and help shops function more efficiently.”
— Chris Cloutier, Autoflow founder and multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow launched its integration with CDK Global, a provider of integrated technology solutions to auto, truck, motorcycle, marine, recreational and heavy equipment dealers around the world. Illustrations and details of the integration can be viewed here: CDK and Autoflow Integration.

This powerful, cloud-based integration gives CDK Global users data consistency and time savings through automatically adding the customer’s information to the Autoflow dashboard by simply searching the repair order number or associated primary phone number on the ticket.

“Integrating with CDK Global has given us an avenue into the world of dealerships,” explains Chris Cloutier, founder of Autoflow and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “We’re excited to partner with CDK Global, marking our first integration with a DMS (Dealer Management System). We share the same focus and end goal, which is to streamline daily operations and help shops function more efficiently.”

CDK Global users will further receive extended functionality through adding Autoflow’s digital solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, multi-point digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

To learn more about CDK Global, visit them at https://www.cdkglobal.com/us, or call (847) 397-1700. Visit Autoflow at www.autoflow.com, or call (469) 202-4090.


About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits
---
Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and 2-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

