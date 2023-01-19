DNR enforcement actions, published 1/19/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Johnson County

Hightower Development, Inc d/b/a Park Place Northwest, LLC

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Benton County

Brad Zieser

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Grundy County

Nolan Junker

Submit 2022's manure management plan update and fee and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Washington County

Kevin C. Flynn

Obtain the services of a permitted asbestos abatement company to supervise cleanup of the site and properly dispose of all asbestos-containing waste; submit an asbestos notification to the DNR prior to starting the cleanup; submit landfill receipts after completing the cleanup; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Grundy County

Steve Nelson d/b/a Nelson Construction, LLC

Send at least one primary employee to a three-day Asbestos Inspector course and submit proof of completion to the DNR and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.