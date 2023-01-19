LuvSeats Partners With UNLV to Open LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center Inside Student Union
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuvSeats®, the first marketplace to combine event tickets and discounted hotel rooms across the country, announced today a new partnership with the UNLV Student Union to open the LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
The activation center, which was located at the Las Vegas Ballpark during the 2022 Las Vegas Baseball Season, will be re-located within the UNLV Student Union for students and visitors to enjoy all year long. LuvSeats will feature their signature LuvSeats gaming chairs, two gaming consoles for up to eight players at-a-time to enjoy free eSports on campus.
Actor and LuvSeats Partner, Patrick Warburton will be kicking off the LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, scheduled for January 30th at 10 am during the UNLV Spring Semester.
"We are thrilled to partner with the UNLV Student Union. To have their support as well as the support of the CSUN student government, students and facility means the world. We’re gonna Share The LUV! in a big way with eSports, competitive skill games, ticket giveaways, and special live entertainment experiences," said Darcy Silver, CEO of LuvSeats. "I’m excited to provide fellow students a unique opportunity to engage with Patrick and our brand, and showcase their talents which could help springboard their careers in hospitality and entertainment.”
The UNLV Student Union Director, Jennifer Gray, shared her excitement about the partnership, "It’s a perfect fit for the UNLV Student Union. We have been looking for a way to add something fun for students on the first floor and we feel confident that this is it. The LuvSeats UNLV Rebels eSports Activation Center will be a great asset to the university and the community."
About LuvSeats
Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver, and joined by actor Patrick Warburton in 2022 who has become a partner and spokesperson, LuvSeats is the first combined live event ticket & discount hotel marketplace available across the United States. Darcy’s personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands – nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations. Recently LuvSeats announced a partnership donating $1 from every ticket sold to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®
For more information about LuvSeats or to get involved in supporting its mission, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com. Investor & Media Contact, Darcy Silver, Darcy.Silver@LuvSeats.com
About UNLV Student Union
The UNLV Student Union is a student-centered facility dedicated to providing students with a variety of services and activities that enhance the university experience. The new student union provides over 135,000 square feet of campus activity space, event catering services, retail stores, meeting rooms and offices to the student body. With a mission to provide an inclusive, safe, and sustainable environment for all students and guests, the Student Union serves as the center of campus life and a hub of community engagement.
UNLV Student Union Contact, Jennifer Gray, Jennifer.gray@unlv.edu or unlv.edu/mediarelations
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518 533-8360
email us here