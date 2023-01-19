Members of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Announced

Scientific experts will review the body of evidence on key nutrition topics to help inform HHS-USDA’s development of next guidelines

WASHINGTON, [January 19, 2023] – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the appointment of 20 nationally recognized scientists to serve on the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (the Committee).

The Committee will be tasked with reviewing the current body of science on key nutrition topics and developing a scientific report that includes its independent assessment of the evidence and recommendations for HHS and USDA as they develop the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The Committee’s review, public comments, and input from other federal nutrition experts will help inform HHS and USDA as the Departments develop the 10th edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The Dietary Guidelines serve as the foundation for national nutrition programs, standards, and education. In addition, they provide health professionals with guidance and resources to assist the public in choosing an overall healthy diet that works for them.

“The recent White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health underscored the need to understand the science of nutrition and the role that social structures play when it comes to people eating healthy food,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The advisory committee’s work will play an instrumental role in that effort, and in helping HHS and USDA improve the health and wellbeing of all Americans.”

The list of members appointed to the expert committee can be found at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

The 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will examine the relationship between diet and health across all life stages and will use a health equity lens throughout its evidence review to ensure factors such as socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, and culture are described and considered to the greatest extent possible based on the information provided in the scientific literature and data.

“Diet-related diseases are on the rise across all age groups, and we must rise to the challenge by providing nutrition guidance that people from all walks of life can tailor to meet their needs,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are fortunate to have a committee of nutrition experts who will provide science-driven recommendations with health equity in mind. I am confident this committee will provide our Departments with evidence-based recommendations that help all Americans achieve better nutrition and health.”

Starting today, a public comment period will open and remain open throughout the duration of the Committee’s work. HHS and USDA encourage the public to participate in the process by attending the Committee meetings and submitting public comments.

The inaugural meeting of the Committee is scheduled for February 9-10, 2023, and will be open for the public to view virtually via live webcast. Additional information, including meeting details and how to submit public comments, are available at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years and serve as the cornerstone of federal nutrition programs and policies, providing food-based recommendations to help prevent diet-related chronic diseases and promote overall health. The administrative responsibility for leading the process alternates between HHS and USDA. The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the HHS is the administrative lead for the 2025 process.