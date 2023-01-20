Jonathan Herman to Speak at Miami NFT Week
Happy to join this dynamic line-up of leading technologists, entrepreneurs and thought-leaders as we collectively bring forth the next evolution of the Internet”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Herman, founder of Strong Interactive and subsidiary brands, is slated to speak at the upcoming Miami NFT Week in March. With past speakers including Mark Cuban (Shark Tank), Avery Akkineni (VaynerNFT) and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami NFT Week features leading experts in Blockchain, NFTs and DeFi technologies with workshops, panels, pitch competitions, creative installations, immersive art, performances and more.
— Jonathan Herman
Alongside Jonathan will appear Anthony Di Iorio of Decentral, Yu-kai Chou Founder of Metablox, Michelle Abbs of Web3 Equity, and many more - https://miaminftweek.com/speakers
Tickets may be reserved at https://miaminftweek.com/#tickets and contact All-American Speakers to request Jonathan’s participation at your business event - https://www.allamericanspeakers.com/speakers/452247/Jonathan-Herman
Photo by Memo Rodriguez, http://Fynk.Pro
---------------------------------------------
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States and Top 20 Founders globally. Jonathan will also serve as a VIP Jurist for the first-ever American Metaverse Awards [More at http://JonathanMHerman.com].
ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - Strong Interactive is the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. These ventures have earned top rankings by Crunchbase in the following categories:
> Globally - #1 Web 3 / Semantic Web Company (Baller); #1 Augmented Reality Startup (Baller); #1 Collectibles Company (Baller)
> United States - #1 3D Technology Company (Baller); #2 Sports Startup (Baller); #2 Digital Entertainment Company (Baller); #2 NFT Company (Baller)
> Latin America - #1 Digital Marketing Company (Bocazon); #2 E-Commerce Platform (Bocazon); #2 Big Data Company (Bocazon)
Bocazon.com was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine). Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing emerging technologies.
Contact: Info@StrongInteractive.io | (888) 840-1118
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/strong-interactive
MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com
Jonathan Herman
Strong Interactive
+1 888-840-1118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram