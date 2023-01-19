Pickcel gets SOC 2 certification, joining the big league of security-conscious digital signage solution providers
Pickcel's SOC 2 certification means it can now enter the competition for advanced solutions targeted at large enterprises that often have high security demands.
We are living the an age where data is the most valuable entity. Therefore information security is a priority to us.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel, one of the leading digital signage solution providers and a key emerging player in the global digital signage market, has recently obtained SOC-2 certification.
— Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel
SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) is an internationally recognized standard for evaluating the security and controls of service providers that handle sensitive data. SOC 2 certification is granted by independent auditing firms and indicates that a service provider has met strict security and data protection standards. The certification is based on the AICPA's (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Trust Services Criteria (TSC), which includes 5 trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
Obtaining SOC 2 certification is a rigorous and time-consuming process that requires a company to have a thorough understanding of the SOC 2 standard and to implement appropriate controls and procedures to protect sensitive data.
Pickcel's achievement of SOC 2 certification demonstrates its commitment to data security and privacy and its dedication to providing the highest level of protection for its customers' sensitive data."We are living in an age where data is the most valuable entity," said Basudev Saha, CTO & Co-founder of Pickcel. "Our customers trust us with their sensitive data, and we want to give them the assurance that their data is being handled securely and in compliance with industry standards. Achieving SOC 2 certification is a testament to that commitment."
The Pickcel software, right from the day it was born, was guarded with all the necessary security protocols, such as access controls, firewalls, and HTTPS protocols, besides additional user access restrictions as part of the platform's features.
As the digital signage industry continues to grow, data security and privacy become even more important. SOC 2 certification is particularly important for organizations that use cloud digital signage software, as the software often stores and manages sensitive customer data, such as personal information, business intelligence, and financial details. Pickcel's SOC 2 certification is a powerful differentiator in the market and allows the company to build trust with its customers.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading SaaS brand specializing in digital signage solutions. Some of the world's leading businesses, like Mercedes, Amazon, Unilever & JW Marriott Hotels, use the Pickcel software to power their business communications. Pickcel offers rich features, and its 8+ years of experience in solving challenges for a broad spectrum of industries across geographies makes it one of the most cosmopolitan and sought-after brands. The firm has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA).
