NovaBone Announces New Vice President of Research and Development

Sameer Paranjpe Named NovaBone VP of Research & Development

I’m excited to join the NovaBone team and help further the organization’s important mission to develop biomaterials that harness the body’s natural healing process.” — Sameer Paranjpe

ALACHUA, FLORIDA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaBone, the leader in biologic medical devices, has named Sameer Paranjpe as its new Vice President of Research and Development. In this role, Paranjpe will be responsible for overseeing the company's research and development efforts, as well as driving innovation and development of new products for NovaBone.

Paranjpe has more than 17 years of leadership, project management, and product development experience in the biotechnology and medical device industries. He has successfully initiated and led large engagements and PMOs for both private and publicly traded organizations, focusing on projects involving not only research and development but also operational, clinical, and regulatory initiatives.

“Sameer is a forward-thinking, collaborative leader with an impressive track record of nurturing innovative new biotech products from ideation to successful launch,” said Brian Carlisle, CEO of NovaBone. “His experience and result-oriented approach will add significant value to our leadership team as we continue to find new ways to improve the health and lives of the patients we serve,” Carlisle added that Paranjpe will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors for NovaBone.

“I’m excited to join the NovaBone team and help further the organization’s important mission to develop biomaterials that harness the body’s natural healing process,” said Paranjpe. “NovaBone is focused on biotechnology that uses the body’s own regenerative capabilities to support the work of surgeons. That’s the future of orthopedic medicine.”

Sameer Paranjpe has won numerous awards over the past decade for excellence in research and development. He holds master's and undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and the University of Mumbai, respectively.

About NovaBone

NovaBone, a Halma company, is privately held and based in Florida since 2002. NovaBone developed the first bioactive synthetic bone graft offered to the orthopedic community and has long been at the forefront of bioactive glass bone graft devices. It has developed numerous formulations and delivery systems of its patented, bioactive technology platform that results in accelerated bone growth. In total, their exclusively formulated bone graft substitute has been used for the repair of osseous defects throughout the skeletal system for over a decade and used in over a million clinical applications with unparalleled success validating the safety and efficacy of NovaBone's technology.